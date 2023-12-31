Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $28.85 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 12.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Danaher by 2.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Danaher by 38.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.34. 1,407,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,091. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

