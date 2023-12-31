Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $32,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,612. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.56. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.36 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,297 shares of company stock valued at $271,598,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.