Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.