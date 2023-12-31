First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of FBMS opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $911.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $203,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 22.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 22.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

