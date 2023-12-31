Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Update

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNVT remained flat at $11.07 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. Finnovate Acquisition has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Finnovate Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 84.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 7.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 313,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

