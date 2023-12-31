Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. ENI has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts expect that ENI will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.4862 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in ENI by 42.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ENI in the third quarter worth $635,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ENI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

