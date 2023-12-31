ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.43 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. ELIS has a market cap of $5.43 million and $5,578.41 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,462.41 or 1.00048950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012069 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010970 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00184532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02821548 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,098.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

