Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 14,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elemental Altus Royalties
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.