Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 14,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

