Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHCNI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

