Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stake Increased by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $175,000.

Shares of DFEM opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

