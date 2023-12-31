Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 0.5 %

DLAKY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,284. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,040 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

