Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DK. Bank of America raised their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Down 1.3 %

DK stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,707 shares of company stock worth $71,340. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after buying an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delek US by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,099,000 after acquiring an additional 82,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

