Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.8% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.7% in the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Deere & Company by 12.4% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 17,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $399.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,578. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.94 and a 200-day moving average of $395.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

