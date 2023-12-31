Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.