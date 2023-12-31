Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several research firms recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,875,752.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,725. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $83.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

