Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the November 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Creative Medical Technology Price Performance

Creative Medical Technology stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Creative Medical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology ( NASDAQ:CELZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Creative Medical Technology will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.