Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after buying an additional 1,941,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after buying an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after buying an additional 261,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after buying an additional 327,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.