Contrasting Medifast (NYSE:MED) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE)

Medifast (NYSE:MED) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Medifast and KM Wedding Events Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast 9.84% 76.08% 41.99% KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medifast and KM Wedding Events Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast $1.60 billion 0.46 $143.57 million $10.97 6.13 KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than KM Wedding Events Management.

Medifast has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Medifast shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Medifast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medifast and KM Wedding Events Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast 0 2 0 0 2.00 KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medifast currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.50%. Given Medifast’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medifast is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Summary

Medifast beats KM Wedding Events Management on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over ecommerce platform. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About KM Wedding Events Management

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

