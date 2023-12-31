Connolly Sarah T. Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

SYY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,229. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

