Connolly Sarah T. Has $453,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

PAYX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $119.11. 1,241,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,797. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average is $118.74.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

