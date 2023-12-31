Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. 13,695,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. The company has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

