Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.34 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BLK traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $811.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $719.67 and a 200 day moving average of $698.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

