Concordium Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $44.94 million and $365,017.84 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,750,893,408 coins and its circulating supply is 8,712,032,226 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

