Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $17.96.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

