Cohen Lawrence B Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.49. 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,391. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

