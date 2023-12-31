Cohen Lawrence B Purchases 38 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.6% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.48. 326,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

