Cohen Lawrence B Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.02. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $259.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

