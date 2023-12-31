Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

Netflix stock opened at $486.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.06. The company has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.22 and a 52-week high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

