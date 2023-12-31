Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

UPS stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.22. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

