Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LLY opened at $582.92 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $553.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $585.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.91.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

