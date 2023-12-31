Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $660.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $602.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

