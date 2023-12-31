CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) & Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Head-To-Head Analysis

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Free Report) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A -7.24% 0.33% Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Hesai Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Hesai Group $174.37 million 6.41 -$43.61 million ($0.54) -16.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CleanTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hesai Group.

71.7% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CleanTech Acquisition and Hesai Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hesai Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 231.09%. Given Hesai Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Hesai Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanTech Acquisition

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

