Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives $5.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 667,152 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 573,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

