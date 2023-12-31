Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 606 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chubb were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after purchasing an additional 149,362 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.00. 1,671,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,491. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.73.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

