Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.20 million, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.41. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $87.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,011,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 467,998 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 33.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 284,960 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

