Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,165. The company has a market cap of $522.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $548.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $976.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $903.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.