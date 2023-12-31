Busey Trust CO Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Busey Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.20. 616,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,304. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.75 and a 1 year high of $129.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

