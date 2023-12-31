Busey Trust CO Buys 18,233 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Busey Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after buying an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after buying an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 174.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,621,000 after buying an additional 5,139,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 4,634,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,670,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

