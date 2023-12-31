Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Down 55.6% in December

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 28.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKH remained flat at $10.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. Burtech Acquisition has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $11.47.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Featured Stories

