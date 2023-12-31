Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $160,623.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $160,623.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at $24,941,871.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,036 shares of company stock worth $1,410,841. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,633,000 after purchasing an additional 609,945 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

