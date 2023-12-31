Brokerages Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT at $291.55

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.55.

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of ICLR opened at $283.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.34 and its 200-day moving average is $253.65. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $288.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

