Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $71.69

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.69.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

