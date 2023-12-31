Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Target Price at $122.00

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

