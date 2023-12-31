Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Target Price at C$77.00

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$71.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$48.82 and a 1-year high of C$74.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.61.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

