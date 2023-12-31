Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,079,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,905,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $151.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62. The company has a market cap of $235.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.52, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.68.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Featured Articles
