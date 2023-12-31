Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,627,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $100.27. 3,189,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,972. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

