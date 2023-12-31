Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in December

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 740.0 days.

BOUYF remained flat at $38.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bouygues in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

