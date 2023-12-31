Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Decreased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,547.22. 164,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,265. The company has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,978.00 and a 52-week high of $3,580.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,168.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,036.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,423.56.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

