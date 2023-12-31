Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

