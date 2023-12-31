Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.80. The company had a trading volume of 886,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

